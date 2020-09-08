Vineyard Vines Whale Sale takes up to 80% off all styles from $21

Today only, Vineyard Vines takes up to 80% off all sale styles with promo code WHALE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. The men’s Flagler Performance 1/2-Zip Pullover is on sale for $47, which is down from its original rate of $138. This pullover can be worn year-round with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike. It’s also available in an array of color options and be layered seamlessly with vests or jackets. This is also a nice option for golfing or sports with stretch-infused and moisture-wicking fabric. I also love that the collar of this jacket has a contrasting color that makes it stand out. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

