Score a 32-pack of energy-saving 800-lumen LED bulbs while they’re at $1 each

Bulbs”n”More (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 32-pack of MaxLite 800-lumen Dimmable LED Bulbs for $32.99 shipped with the code 8A53UXLC at checkout. Normally $55 for this set, you’re paying just over $1 per bulb here which is a match for around the best we normally see offered. If your home still has incandescent or CFL bulbs throughout, it’s time to change them. Not only does switching to LEDs draw less power overall, but it doesn’t produce as much heat, which means you can save on cooling as well. After switching out the bulbs in our master bathroom for LEDs, the temperature in the room dropped drastically, so I recommend everyone do this to save in multiple ways. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking to replace just a few bulbs around your house? Why not opt for something a bit smarter? Kasa has a Wi-Fi LED bulb that delivers 800-lumens of brightness for just $14 Prime shipped. While Kasa’s bulb delivers similar brightness to today’s lead deal, you’ll find Alexa and Assistant integration, as well as scheduling functions available here. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll only get a single bulb, instead of 32 like today’s lead deal.

If you just have a few bulbs left to replace, why not grab a couple of single packs? This bulb is around $5 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers the same 800-lumens that MaxLite does. While it’ll cost you $5 per bulb, if you need six or fewer, this will still save you money in the long run.

MaxLite LED Bulb features:

BRIGHT – Provides 800 lumens of daylight light that will make your space feel bright and vibrant. Brighter than your standard 60 watt incandescent light bulb and is suitable for kitchens, lamps, bedrooms, bathrooms, sconces and more!

ENCLOSED FIXTURE RATED – Use these a19 LED light bulbs whether it is indoors or outdoors and even in an enclosed fixture. These are rated for all settings so you know that you can rely on these lights to last, even in damp locations.

ENERGY SAVING – Use only 9 watts of power compared to a 60W standard incandescent bulb which means save more on your utilities.

