Amazon personal care sale from $3.50: Kids’ toothbrushes, Dove soap, more

Amazon is now offering an extra $5 off at checkout with purchases of any three items on this landing page. Ranging from Oral-B tooth care to Dove body wash and much more, this is a great chance to stock up on some essentials. However, one standout here is on the Oral-B Kids Star Wars Battery Powered Electric Toothbrushes. Add three of them to your cart to knock your total down to $9.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $15 for three, today’s offer is roughly 35% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This same deal is also available on the Oral-B Disney Princess Power Kid’s Toothbrush as well. Featuring soft bristles for the kids, it also includes a rotating power head to hit those hard-to-reach areas and the Disney Magic Timer to encourage kids to brush longer. This is the best-selling kids’ toothbrush on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,500 customers. More deals below.

But if your little monster isn’t interested in Star Wars or Disney, check out the Arm & Hammer Kid’s Super Mario Powered Toothbrush at just over $5.50 Prime shipped instead. Or just grab this highly-rated 4-pack of basic Colgate kids’ brushes and call it a day.

Just be sure to browse through the larger Amazon personal care sale mentioned above. Whether it’s dental floss and shaving cream or body wash and deodorant you’re after, now is a great time to stock up with an extra $5 credit attached. Browse through everything right here.

Head over to our home goods guide for additional discounts on personal care, items for around the house, tools, robot vacuums, and much more.

More on the Oral-B Kids Star Wars Electric Toothbrush:

Rotating Power Head reaches, surrounds, and thoroughly cleans multiple surfaces while raised center-row bristles help clean chewing surfaces. Battery Operated (Best with Polaroid AA Batteries)

Extra-soft bristles clean as gently as a soft manual brush. Bristle material – nylon

Kids brush 100% longer with the Disney Magic Timer by Oral-B

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!