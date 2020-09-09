Eddie Bauer offers huge savings with extra 50% off clearance + sitewide deals

- Sep. 9th 2020 10:06 am ET

0

Eddie Bauer is offering an array of sitewide deals today including an extra 50% off clearance with code CAMPFIRE at checkout. Plus, up to 60% off backpacks, jackets, new arrivals, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. For men, the All Mountain Stretch Jacket is currently marked down from $75 and originally was priced at $199. This is a perfect style for this fall and was designed to help keep you warm. It’s breathable, waterproof, infused with stretch, and available in three color options. If you like to do winter sports, this is also an impeccable option. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

About the Author