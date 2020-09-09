Kobalt’s 200-piece household tool set drops to under $65 shipped (35% off)

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 200-piece Household Tool Set with Case for $64.98 shipped. Down from its $99 list price, today’s deal saves you nearly 35% and is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re someone just starting out on a DIY journey, or maybe you’ve misplaced a few tools and need to replace them, this kit has it all. You’ll find that inside of the hard case there is a wide variety of both 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch drive sockets in 6-point metric and SAE, as well as adapters, extensions, wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, and much more. There’s even a hammer, tape measure, and other necessities included to give you the basics as well as expand your capabilities with more niche tools. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Need a DIY toolkit but you’re on a tighter budget? This 148-piece set from Cartman at Amazon offers great value at $29 shipped. While it isn’t quite as large as the 200-piece kit above, you’ll still receive a hammer, wrenches, pliers, and much more here. The main thing excluded from Cartman’s kit is the sockets, but if that isn’t a huge deal for you, then this could be a great choice.

Looking to further expand your capabilities? Well, SKIL’s drill + hex right-angle impact is down to under $96 shipped right now. Saving you nearly $105, this is a sale we spotted yesterday, so be sure to take advantage of it before the price goes back up.

Kobalt Household Tool Set features:

Our new 200-piece home-owner’s set is conveniently stored in a rolling trolley case with a built-in telescoping handle, making transportation and storage simple. The set weighs approximately 32 pounds, and when closed measures 20.5-in H x 19-in W x 9-in D. This inclusive set is perfect for the new homeowner or experienced DIYer who needs a great tool set!

