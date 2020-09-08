SKIL’s Drill + Hex Right-Angle Impact Driver Kit falls under $101 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 2-Tool Drill and Hex Right-Angle Impact Driver Kit for $100.90 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and comes within $14 of the lowest price we have tracked. This SKIL kit is comprised of two tools, a 2Ah battery, and charger. When the battery dies, plugging it in will top it back off in 45-minutes. A mere 5-minutes brings it up to 25%. Brushless motors help each tool deliver a lightweight design with beyond-average battery life. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s deal is far from the only SKIL discounts we’ve found. In fact, a few days back we found a bunch of them discounted as low as $30. There you’ll find saws, planers, and much more. Swing by to see which deals have your name on them.

Oh, and let’s not forget that for today only Home Depot is taking up to 45% off Milwaukee tools. Our favorite from the bunch is the M12 Cordless Hammer Drill Kit for $119. This offer shaves over $30 off, making it worth a moment of your time.

SKIL 2-Tool Kit features:

2-Tool KIT—Drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 1/4 inch hex right angle Impact driver. Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR jump charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Power on the GO—Plug in To the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWR assist mobile charging.

