Take your coffee bar to the next level with this electric milk frother at $22

- Sep. 9th 2020 12:34 pm ET

0

X-WAVES (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the NOVETE Electric Milk Frother for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code 7XSO3RRY at checkout. Down from its $40 list price, today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and is among the best that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to take your at-home coffee bar to the next level, a frother is an absolute must. This model can either warm or warm + froth your milk for a cafe-style drink at home. It also features a cool froth mode that is great for iced beverages or cold brews. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If it’s not a big deal to warm and froth at the same time, you can save big by picking up a handheld whisk. This electric model can easily froth any drink (warm or cool) for just $10 Prime shipped. The main thing is it’ll only whisk your concoction to a frothy consistency, as it doesn’t warm or cool it at all.

Want to upgrade your coffee setup in other ways? We’ve outlined some of our tips to make the best brew every morning in this handy guide. From what methods to use to what tools to buy, we lay it all on the (coffee) table for you.

NOVETE Electric Milk Frother features:

The newest milk frother can create warm dense milk froth, warm airy milk froth, cold milk froth, and warm milk, whichever you like; in only 1-2 minutes, you can savor delicious morning coffee topped with a luxurious layer of foam at home, even during rushed weekdays

