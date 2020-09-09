Sabrent’s 2TB Rocket Nano SSD has 1000MB/s speeds + USB-C at $240 (20% off)

Store4Memory (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sabrent 2TB Rocket Nano USB 3.2 1000MB/s External Solid-State Drive for $239.99 shipped with the code 20TRNRT7 at checkout. Down 20% from its list price, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. Offering speeds of 1000MB/s for supported devices, you can transfer 60GB files in as little as one minute with this portable drive. That makes it a fantastic option for those who need portable storage to keep photos, videos, and more safe on while traveling. The built-in USB-C port means no dongles are needed to use it with Apple’s latest devices, and the SSD design gives it a more rugged build where drops or tumbles are unlikely to damage anything. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Pick up Samsung’s T7 1TB Portable SSD to save some cash. It comes in at $200 shipped and offers a fingerprint authentication mechanism to keep your documents secure. You’ll score 1050MB/s transfer speeds here, which is a bit faster than today’s lead deal. However, unlike the Sabrent Rocket Nano, the Samsung T7 takes up a bit more space in your bag due to its overall size.

Save even more when you pick up the Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD. Available for $140 shipped at Amazon, you’ll still score 1TB of storage here like with the T7, but ditch the faster speeds and fingerprint security. Topping out at 540MB/s, this drive transfers data at half the speed of the two mentioned above, but if that’s not a big deal, it’ll still offer 1TB of storage and USB-C at a great price.

Sabrent Rocket Nano SSD features:

SUPPORTS – Designed to work with both Windows and Mac OS, so you can transfer data between almost any computer in the world. Complies with trim, UASP, and firmware is upgradable.

PLUG & PLAY – OS independent, and fully bus powered, No drivers required.

SPEED – Ultra-fast 10Gbps throughput, low latency and power efficient. At up to 1000MB/s,

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!