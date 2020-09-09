Take $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with these deals

Amazon is currently taking up to $200 off various models of Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. You can score the 512GB configuration for $1,599.99 or the 1TB version at $1,799. You’ll note that the 512GB price is reflected at checkout and shipping times are currently delayed. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best offer currently out there by 25%.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

As always, our Apple guide is your one-stop location for all of the best deals. Just this morning we spotted a notable price drop on AirPods Pro at $215, which is down from the usual $249 going rate. This is one of the best offers we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

