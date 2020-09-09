Kickstart your smart home with Wyze’s starter bundle at $80 (Save 20%)

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle for $79.98 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Whether you’re looking to finally get in the smart home game for the first time, or want to expand an existing setup, this bundle from Wyze is worth considering. Not only are you getting one of its popular 1080p cameras, but plenty of other accessories as well. That includes three smart bulbs, alongside a pair of smart plugs and two contact sensors. There’s also an included microSD card for storing local recordings, and a Sense motion detector completes the package. Over 280 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details can be found below.

Those who don’t quite need all of the added smart home accessories and just want to bring a camera to their Alexa setups can grab the 1080p Wyze Cam by itself for $26 at Amazon. It won’t provide quite the same comprehensive starting point for a smart home setup, but will let you keep an eye on the happenings at home. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 59,000 customers.

Or if keeping an eye on the front door is what you’re after, the eufy 2K Video Doorbell is on sale for $110 right now. Down from its usual $160 price tag, today’s offer is a great opportunity to bring some Alexa control into the mix for package monitoring and more. Then go check out our review of the new Wyze Cam Outdoor.

Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

