eufy 2K Video Doorbell keeps an eye on things in HD for $110 ($50 off)

eufyHome via Amazon offers its 2K Video Doorbell with Chime for $109.99 shipped when promo code DOORBELL99 is applied at checkout alongside the on-page coupon. Regularly $160, today’s deal matches our previous mention. We’ve seen deals around $120 prior to that this summer. Notable features here include 2K high definition feeds, which make it easy to see who is standing at your front door. You can also speak with your guests or delivery person in real-time via the built-in microphone and speaker. It’s a great option if you’re just building out a smart home for the first time. It enjoys #1 best-seller status at Amazon alongside solid ratings, as well. We also loved it in our hands-on review.

While not a doorbell, those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here. You might also want to check out the new Wyze Cam Outdoor, which we just recently reviewed.

Of course, you’ll find even more Anker Deals in this week’s Labor Day sale. There’s a great selection of products discounted through the week including a notable price drop on the PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $240. Check out the entire sale here.

eufy 2K Video Doorbell features:

A Crystal-Clear 2K Image: High Definition 2560 x 1920 resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in 2x the quality.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!