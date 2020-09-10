AmazonBasics Wire Storage Baskets now $25 (Reg. up to $50) + more from $8

Today only, Woot is offering up to 45% off storage and organization favorites from clothing solutions to fridge containers, and much more. One standout here is the 3-pack of AmazonBasics Wire Storage Baskets for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This set currently fetches $31 on Amazon, but we have seen it there for as much as $51 over the last 3-months. These wire baskets feature a steel construction with a scratch/corrosion-resistant powder-coated finish. Designed to offer up attractive, decor-worthy storage throughout the home, they come with natural wood handles for easy carrying and criss-crossing wires to provide “an artistic touch.” Rated 4+ stars from 370 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals.

Today’s deal is on the large-sized set, but you can get the smaller 3-pack for $23 Prime shipped right now for comparison sake. But it might be worth giving this 6-pack of Sterilite Baskets a look if you don’t need a home decor-worthy solution. You can also score a 3-pack of foldable canvas fabric organizers for under $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. While these options won’t come with that fancy wire basket look, they do provide even more storage for less.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s storage and organization Woot sale for additional deals from $8. You’ll find options for clothing and the kids’ toys as well as solutions for the fridge, pantry, and more.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware and household essentials.

More on the AmazonBasics Wire Storage Baskets:

Set of 3 large wire baskets for stylish, dynamic storage in any room

Contemporary design with criss-crossing wires provides an artistic touch

Durable steel construction with a scratch/corrosion-resistant powder-coated finish

Ideal for storing linens, clothing and accessories, bed and bath items, food, books, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!