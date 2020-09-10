BenQ’s GV1 portable projector has a 3-hour battery and AirPlay at $299

- Sep. 10th 2020 4:01 pm ET

0

B&H Photo is offering the BenQ GV1 Portable AirPlay Projector for $299 shipped. Also at Amazon but stock is running low. Down from its $379 going rate, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. BenQ’s portable projector offers 3-hours of battery life and can display up to a 100-inch image on the wall. This should last you through most movies and give you the ability to create a theater anywhere you are. AirPlay and Google Cast make it super simple to wirelessly transmit movies and content from your smartphone or computer, and it even works as a Bluetooth speaker when not projecting an image. Plus, the USB-C port makes it easy to power it and even display your iPad Pro, laptop, or other devices. Reviews are slightly mixed here, but BenQ’s lineup of projectors is well-rated at Amazon.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Well, the Anker Nebula Astro is a portable projector that comes in a compact package. Available for $240 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, this mini projector packs 2.5-hours of battery on a single charge, which should be enough to get through most standard-length flicks. Learn more about the Nebula Astro in our hands-on review.

Save even more when picking up the Anker Nebula Capsule. You can add this to your home theater setup for $225, making it the most budget-focused projector mentioned today. While it touts 4-hours of battery, it’s only 100-lumens, which is slightly dimmer than the other projectors mentioned above.

BenQ GV1 Portable AirPlay Projector features:

GV1 includes a convenient tilting hinge and auto vertical keystone correction, letting you project big picture at the perfect height. Its 15˚ range means that the 100” projected image can be raised up to 30” above the level where GV1 is placed. With the latest phones, tablets and laptops switching to USB-C, GV1 is at the forefront of this trend. This handy port can also simultaneously charge your device, play videos, or music from a USB flash drive.

