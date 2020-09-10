Finish Line 1-Day Flash Sale takes extra 50% off Nike, adidas, PUMA, more

Today only, Finish Line’s Flash Sale takes an extra 50% off select styles with promo code EXTRA50 at checkout. Inside this event you can find great deals on Nike, adidas, The North Face, PUMA, Under Armor, and more. A $7 off flat rate shipping fee is applied to all orders. For men, the adidas Originals X_PLR Shoes are currently marked down to just $30. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $85. This style is great for workouts, casual wear, and more. They also feature reflective stripes and heel details to keep you visible in low light. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Finish Line customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide.
The most notable deals for men include:
- adidas Originals X_PLR Shoes $30 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Sportswear Mixed T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $45)
- adidas UltaBOOST All Terrain $50 (Orig. $180)
- adidas Badge of Sport Socks $5 (Orig. $14)
- The North Face Mitteledge Hoodie $38 (Orig. $75)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Nike React Infinity Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes $50 (Orig. $180)
- adidas Originals Swift Run Shoes $20 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Leg-A-See Leggings $20 (Orig. $50)
- Nike Air Romper $13 (Orig. $75)
