Govee’s 6-pack of dusk to dawn 600-lumen LED bulbs drop to $3.50 each

- Sep. 10th 2020 6:25 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 600-lumen Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code 5QZSSZVP at checkout. Down $10 from its regular going rate, today’s deal saves you nearly 33% and is among the best price that we’ve tracked. If you have multiple outdoor lights that you hate having to turn on and off, this is a great solution. I picked up the 1000-lumen version of these bulbs after moving into my new house and absolutely love them. You’ll get a 3000K warm white color temperature here, and the lights will automatically turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up with no input from you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you just need two lights? This 2-pack of 800-lumen Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs can be picked up for $14 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll get slightly more light output from each bulb here, but sacrifice quantity, only receiving two instead of six.

Want to illuminate your yard or patio where no socket is present? Well, this 4-pack of solar LED lights will take care of that. Being solar-powered, no wires or batteries are required for LITOM’s lights to function. Each outputs around 650-lumens of light, and there’s even a motion-sensor built-in so they only come on when necessary. At $22 Prime shipped, this deal is one you won’t want to miss out on.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

  • Dusk to Dawn: Govee light sensor control bulbs are built in smart photocell that automatically turn on at night(＜15Lux) and turn off in daytime (＞35Lux )
  • Energy Saving: LED dusk to dawn bulbs provides 600 lumen light and saves 90% energy. Govee 7W light bulb( equivalent to 50W incandescent) uses less power compared to traditional bulbs. Same enjoyment, less electricity costs
  • Longer Lifetime: This smart sensing light bulb made of PC material has a longer lifetime (up to 30,000 hours) and meets the LED chip unique cool requirements. So it can solve the hassle of frequent bulb replacement

