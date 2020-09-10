Bolster your NAS with a 2-pack of Seagate IronWolf 8TB HDDs at $380 shipped

- Sep. 10th 2020 7:07 pm ET

$430 $380
0

Newegg is offering a 2-pack of Seagate IronWold 8TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drives for $379.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $430 to buy two of these drives from Amazon right now with today’s deal saving you 15%. Whether you have a NAS or DAS that you need to fill with storage, Seagate’s IronWolf drives are a great choice. You’ll find 256MB of cache and 7200RPM speeds here, which combine to deliver killer data transfer rates for networked storage. You can either use RAID0 or JBOD to get 16TB of storage out of these drives, or add them to an existing array to expand your data collection capabilities, the choice is yours. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Personally, I generally prefer WD Red drives in my NAS. While both Seagate IronWolf and WD Red are very similar, if you’re more on the WD side of things, a 6TB drive will set you back $150. You won’t get quite as much storage as today’s lead deal, but even picking up two for a combined 12TB of capacity will only set you back a total of $300, leaving an additional $80 in your pocket.

Need a new NAS? Check out the latest Synology that just dropped today. The 6-bay DS1621xs+ NAS packs 10GbE and can even hold up to 96TB of storage, making it a killer solution if you need plenty of room to keep documents, videos, photos, and more safe in a RAID array.

Seagate IronWolf 8TB NSD HDD features:

  • IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance
  • Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing 8TB and cache of up to 256MB
  • Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file-sharing performance, and much more

