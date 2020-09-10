Synology is debuting its latest NAS today in the form of a high-end 6-bay configuration. Complete with support for up to 96TB of storage, 10Gb Ethernet, and dual M.2 slots, the new DS1621xs+ NAS also comes equipped with upgradable RAM and other features. Head below for all of the details on the new Synology DS1621xs+ NAS.

Synology debuts new DS1621xs+ NAS

Throughout 2020, Synology has been releasing more and more capable NAS starting with the DS220J NAS earlier in the year before moving onto the DS220+ in the summer. Then to close out last month, we got a first look at one of its more capable machines, the new 5-Bay DS1520+ NAS. Now Synology is ready to put all of those DiskStations to shame with a new high-end 6-bay offering.

Synology’s new DS1621xs+ NAS enters with a 6-bay design and support for up to 96TB of raw storage. Everything is powered by an Intel Xeon D-1527 4-core 2.2 GHz processor, which is supplemented by 8GB of DDR4 memory. You’ll be able to configure that up to 32GB after the fact, which will surely be appreciated by many. Then on top of the six hard drive bays, you’re also looking at a pair of M.2 solid-state drive slots for setting up caching capabilities.

The included selection of ports is also pretty impressive this time around. Dual Gigabit Ethernet slots are pretty standard nowadays, but the real draw here is the addition of a 10GbE. That allows the Synology DS1621xs+ NAS to achieve upwards of 3,100MB/s transfer speeds. There’s also two eSATA ports for connecting to one of Synology’s DX517 Expanson Units. Finally, three USB 3.0 ports round out the notable features.

Now available for purchase

The latest NAS from Synology is now available for purchase at retailers like B&H. It enters with a $1,599.99 price tag, making it one of the higher-end offerings from the company.

9to5toys’ Take

Synology’s latest NAS is by all means impressive, but it’s certainly outside the realm of what most home users would need. I’ve been putting the rent DS1520+ through the wringer and even that will out perform the needs of many. But for some small businesses who may appreciate the simplicity of a single server being able to handle higher-end workloads, it’s certainly noteworthy nonetheless.

The only downside is the pricing, which is pretty steep here no matter how you look at it. With similar specs to the existing DS1618, but with some upgrades, the value isn’t going to be evident to everyone like many of Synology’s other new machines. But at the end of the day, 10Gb Ethernet, dual M.2 SSD slots, and up to 96TB of storage do speak for themselves.

