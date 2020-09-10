Find buried treasure with this water-resistant metal detector at $55 ($45 off)

YiyA (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Metal Detector for $54.98 shipped with the code D584IZZA at checkout. Down from $100, today’s deal saves you $45, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever wanted to go on a treasure hunt in your own back yard, a metal detector is a perfect tool for the job. Offering the ability to detect metallic objects up to 8-inches below the surface, this can easily help you find things like knives, coins, and more that are lying in the dirt under your feet. There’s an arm support, control box, and even headphone jack if you want to listen to the beeping without alerting anyone else. The head of the metal detector is even water-resistant so you can scan streams and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more compact experience, check out this handheld metal detector at $28.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t sense things 8-inches below the surface, it’s great for things closer to the top. It’s still water-resistant, meaning you can use it in and near streams without the worry of it breaking.

Now, today’s lead deal does include a larger shovel for digging out your buried treasure. But, if you need something smaller, this model on Amazon is under $10 Prime shipped. If something is closer to the surface, or you’re just trying to travel lighter, having a smaller shovel is key to not damaging your find or weighing your bag down.

Tacklife Metal Detector features:

The discrimination mode helps to find target categories and improve your detecting efficiency via turning the knob slowly and clockwise, including iron, nickel, zinc and copper; Additional P/P function helps find the location of the target detected more accurately

