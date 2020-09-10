Find buried treasure with this water-resistant metal detector at $55 ($45 off)

- Sep. 10th 2020 1:54 pm ET

0

YiyA (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Metal Detector for $54.98 shipped with the code D584IZZA at checkout. Down from $100, today’s deal saves you $45, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever wanted to go on a treasure hunt in your own back yard, a metal detector is a perfect tool for the job. Offering the ability to detect metallic objects up to 8-inches below the surface, this can easily help you find things like knives, coins, and more that are lying in the dirt under your feet. There’s an arm support, control box, and even headphone jack if you want to listen to the beeping without alerting anyone else. The head of the metal detector is even water-resistant so you can scan streams and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a more compact experience, check out this handheld metal detector at $28.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t sense things 8-inches below the surface, it’s great for things closer to the top. It’s still water-resistant, meaning you can use it in and near streams without the worry of it breaking.

Now, today’s lead deal does include a larger shovel for digging out your buried treasure. But, if you need something smaller, this model on Amazon is under $10 Prime shipped. If something is closer to the surface, or you’re just trying to travel lighter, having a smaller shovel is key to not damaging your find or weighing your bag down.

Tacklife Metal Detector features:

The discrimination mode helps to find target categories and improve your detecting efficiency via turning the knob slowly and clockwise, including iron, nickel, zinc and copper; Additional P/P function helps find the location of the target detected more accurately

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide