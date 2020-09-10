Timbuk2’s Tandem Pannier is Mac-ready at $62 (Save $76), more bags from $21

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Flash Tandem Pannier for $62.53 shipped. That’s $76 off the typical rate there, beats Timbuk2’s sale price by roughly $17, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. If you’re like me, you’ve doubled-down on biking lately. This has lead to me needing some storage for hauling drinks, snacks, and the list goes on. Thankfully Timbuk2’s Flash Tandem Pannier is here to save the day and even wields enough room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Having it around is bound to increase the number of times you can leave the car behind and get a bit of exercise instead. Ratings are light, but great at 5/5 stars so far. Continue reading to find more bags discounts as low as $21.

More bag deals:

Add some power to whichever bag you’ve chosen with Satechi’s all-new Quatro Wireless. Instead of adding a couple of ports and calling it a day, this unit implements an Apple Watch charging puck, Qi coil, and USB-C support. Top that off with a premium look that compliments iPhone 11 Pro and you’ve got an option worthy of stowing in your new bag. Read all about it in yesterday’s release coverage.

Timbuk2 Flash Tandem Pannier features:

A dual compartment pannier with laptop protection for daily commuting

Daisy chain loop & hook closure to secure larger loads; Front pocket with water-repellent zipper; Grab handle for easy lifting; Internal key fob; Reflective hits; Strap plus bottom hook to secure bags together when cross-body; Padded internal pocket fits up to a 15″ laptop

Honeycomb plate back for reinforced structure; Main body material is 600D Poly Non-P PVC; Easy on and off rack attachment with two hook and loop straps; Removable shoulder strap

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!