Every woodshop should have the FastCap GluBot dispenser at just $6

Sep. 11th 2020

Amazon is offering the FastCap GluBot Wood Glue Dispenser for $5.99 Prime shipped. Down 25% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve tracked since late 2017 and is a match for its all-time low. If you’re doing any type of woodworking, then it’s a given you’ll need to use glue at some point. This unique dispenser makes it super simple to apply wood glue to any projects thanks to its spout. In the box, you’ll find multiple tips to give you the perfect bead, be it wide or narrow. I picked one of these up personally to use when building projects in the garage, and absolutely love it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Already have a GluBot? Well, you likely don’t have a brush to evenly spread out your freshly applied glue. Most people just use a finger, but that can get quite messy. The Sili-Brush is made from silicone so the wood glue doesn’t adhere, making it easy to clean up. At just $5 Prime shipped, every woodshop should have a Sili-Brush in it.

However, if you’re after a lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal, there’s always Gorilla Wood Glue. It includes 4-ounces of glue in a dispenser and delivers an all-in-one experience. There aren’t multiple tip sizes here, and it only can hold at most 4-ounces, not 16-ounces like today’s lead deal. But, at just $3 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

FastCap GluBot Wood Glue Dispenser features:

The Glu-Bot from FastCap is the ideal dispensing bottle for most types of glues or solvents. This glue bottle feeds from the bottom, so you never have a problem with the the surface “skinning” over and clogging the tip. When you are done applying the glue line and release pressure on the bottle, the resulting suction action finishes off your glue line with no drips or mess. The 16-ounce size is great for the woodworker and hobbyist alike. Comes packed with one Yorker- and one Blade-style tip.

