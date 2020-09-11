Home Depot takes up to 20% off ladders, scaffolding, more for fall cleanup

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers various ladders and scaffolding on sale. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s top pick is the Louisville Ladder 6-foot Twin Step at $186.15. Regularly $225 or so, today’s deal is the best we can find by $30 and marks the second-best price we’ve seen at Home Depot this summer. This is a solid basic ladder option for tasks around your home. It features a 6-foot tall design with steps on both sides and a total load capacity of 375-pounds. It’s made of “heavy-gauge” steel, so ideally it will be able to take bumps and bruises along the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more top picks.

Another top pick today is the WERNER 14-foot Fiberglass Ladder at $239.40. That’s down from the usual $275 price tag. This model features a more lightweight design in comparison to the lead deal above and offers a longer reach at 14-feet. You’ll find the same 375-pound load capacity here with a multi-position design for added versatility. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save even further and go with a low-profile step-ladder. This model from Rubbermaid should do the trick for most jobs around the house and it has stellar ratings from over 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals from Louisville Ladder, WERNER, and others.

Louisville Ladder Twin Step features:

This Louisville 6 ft. non-conductive fiberglass industrial twin front step ladder has a load capacity of 375lbs, rated ANSI Type IAA. This ladder is equipped with DaBoot with non-marring bonded tread mechanically fastened to the upper boot to create a secure slip-resistant footing, SHOX impact absorption system, heavy-gauge steel hinges, heavy-duty gusset bracing, inside spreader braces and riveted step construction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!