Today only, iPhone 8/Plus starts at $230 in certified refurbished condition

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Apple iPhone 8/Plus from $229.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be charged otherwise. When available, Apple charges $339 for iPhone 8 at its refurb storefront. Today’s offer is $100 off our previous mention. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

Protect your new iPhone 8 with a Speck Gemshell Clear Case. You might also want to grab a USB-C to Lightning cable to ensure you’re charging with the fastest speeds on the market. This option from Anker should do the job in either 3 or 6-foot lengths.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

iPhone 8 features:

Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1863

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor

Talk time (wireless) up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

