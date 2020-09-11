Milwaukee’s M12 oscillating tool comes with two batteries at $99 shipped

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 Oscillating Tool with Two Batteries for $99 shipped. Down from its $188 list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked for this tool. When doing fine trim work or even cutting holes for Ethernet jacks in the wall, an oscillating tool does the job quite well. I recently picked up an oscillating tool and it’s made it super simple to do small jobs around the house where a normal saw just won’t fit. It moves the blade side to side, so it can easily cut things in tight areas. You’ll also score two 2.0Ah batteries and a bag with your purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the cordless nature and Milwaukee name to save even more. This oscillating tool at Amazon plugs into the wall and even includes some extra accessories at $50 shipped. Just know that you won’t be able to use this oscillating tool anywhere, as it’ll be tied to a power outlet or extension cord for it to function.

Looking to expand your drill bit collection? Bosch’s 65-piece set is down to $18 Prime shipped right now. We spotted this deal earlier today, and found that it includes many must-have bits, including ones for making holes and others for driving screws. Be sure to check it out before the sale ends, as there’s no telling how long it’ll be at this price.

Milwaukee Oscillating Tool features:

M12 Oscillating Multi-Tool has the versatility, power and control to complete problematic job site applications. The multi-tool is ideal for remodelers, flooring contractors, maintenance repair technicians and electricians. It performs cuts, grinds, sands and scrapes at odd angles and in difficult work areas. The cordless multi-tool is powered by our M12 REDLITHIUM Battery providing up to 25% more runtime. The multi-tool can make flush or plunge cuts, remove grout, sand and tackle other awkward jobs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!