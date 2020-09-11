Bosch’s 65-Pc. Drilling and Driving Set hits 2020 Amazon low of $18 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 65-Piece Drilling and Driving Set for $17.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $13 off what Home Depot charges, 33% in savings when compared to Amazon’s average price, and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $5. It doesn’t matter if your bit collection is getting started or worn out, this Bosch deal is worthy of your attention. It’s comprised of both driver and drill solutions, each of which is ready to tackle projects involving wood, metal, masonry, and more. A bundled case keeps everything organized and protected, making it dead simple to take the haul the entire kit from A to B. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Oh, and don’t forget that Home Depot is taking up to 20% off ladders, scaffolding, and more. These deals expire at the end of the day, so be sure to swing by before it comes to a screeching halt. Our favorite offer from the bunch is the Louisville Ladder 6-foot Twin Step at $30 off, but it doesn’t stop there so head over to see which deals have your name on them.

No matter which tools you add to your workshop, you’re bound to have a mess on your hands at the end of a project. I routinely use my Dyson stick vacuum to clean up sawdust and the like. Ditching the cord has really made a wide variety of messes a cinch for me to eliminate. Thankfully you can scoop up Dyson’s versatile V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum while Amazon has it listed at $120 off. This powerful unit boasts “twice the suction” of competitors.

Bosch 65-Piece Drilling and Driving Set features:

VERSATILE: This set includes a wide variety of both driver bits and drill bits as well as a selection of accessories to help assist in a number of drilling and fastening applications

QUALITY: The included driver bits feature designs to lessen damage to the screw head and provide better bit-gripping power. The split drill bit tips provide easy drilling starts and are ideal for a variety of applications such as wood, metal, masonry and more

CONVENIENCE: With such a wide variety of bits and accessory options, this set is deal for everyday tasks from the garage to the workshop to the home

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!