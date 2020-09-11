Reebok Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off sale

Reebok’s Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide and an extra 50% off markdowns with promo code FAM at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your running shoes, apparel, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25. The Zigwild Trail 6 Running Shoes are currently on sale for $70, which is down from its original rate of $100. It’s also available in four color options and are great for running. They also have a unique bottom that promotes a springy step as well as gives you support. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Macy’s Last Act Sale that’s offering deals from just $10.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

