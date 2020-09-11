Make iced tea or coffee with this 2.75-quart brewer at an Amazon low of $30

Amazon is offering the West Bend Fresh Ice Tea/Coffee Maker for $29.93 shipped. Also at Walmart for $0.07 more. Today’s deal beats the previous all-time low by $0.07 and is down $40 from its regular going rate at Amazon. If you’re a fan of freshly brewed iced tea or coffee, this maker is a fantastic purchase. It’s built to make both tea and coffee, giving your new kitchen gadget a dual-purpose function. There’s a slider on the front to choose your brew strength, and the included 2.75-quart pitcher holds enough to fuel you for an entire day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker is another great option for coffee drinkers. It has a 1-quart pitcher and is built to brew overnight in the fridge, letting you wake up to a fresh cup of coffee in the morning. The included and internal filter is built to keep the coffee grounds separate from the water while brewing, giving you a smooth result in the end. At $22 Prime shipped, it’s a great buy for those looking for a super simple cold brew method.

However, if you’re after a fantastic hot brew, it’s hard to go wrong with a French press. This model is just $17 Prime shipped and holds eight cups of water to give you enough morning fuel to get the entire family up and going.

West Bend Ice Tea/Coffee Maker features:

Custom-brew iced tea or iced coffee the way you like it with the brew strength selector. Eliminate brew-time guesswork by controlling the strength of brewed beverage for a perfect pitcher every time

Infusion tube allows you to customize the flavor of your iced beverage after brewing. Add some fruits or herbs for a truly unique experience

Make tea using either bagged or loose tea

Mesh filter is removable for easy cleaning

