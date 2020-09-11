Make iced tea or coffee with this 2.75-quart brewer at an Amazon low of $30

- Sep. 11th 2020 5:07 pm ET

Get this deal
$70 $30
0

Amazon is offering the West Bend Fresh Ice Tea/Coffee Maker for $29.93 shipped. Also at Walmart for $0.07 more. Today’s deal beats the previous all-time low by $0.07 and is down $40 from its regular going rate at Amazon. If you’re a fan of freshly brewed iced tea or coffee, this maker is a fantastic purchase. It’s built to make both tea and coffee, giving your new kitchen gadget a dual-purpose function. There’s a slider on the front to choose your brew strength, and the included 2.75-quart pitcher holds enough to fuel you for an entire day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker is another great option for coffee drinkers. It has a 1-quart pitcher and is built to brew overnight in the fridge, letting you wake up to a fresh cup of coffee in the morning. The included and internal filter is built to keep the coffee grounds separate from the water while brewing, giving you a smooth result in the end. At $22 Prime shipped, it’s a great buy for those looking for a super simple cold brew method.

However, if you’re after a fantastic hot brew, it’s hard to go wrong with a French press. This model is just $17 Prime shipped and holds eight cups of water to give you enough morning fuel to get the entire family up and going.

West Bend Ice Tea/Coffee Maker features:

  • Custom-brew iced tea or iced coffee the way you like it with the brew strength selector. Eliminate brew-time guesswork by controlling the strength of brewed beverage for a perfect pitcher every time
  • Infusion tube allows you to customize the flavor of your iced beverage after brewing. Add some fruits or herbs for a truly unique experience
  • Make tea using either bagged or loose tea
  • Mesh filter is removable for easy cleaning

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$70 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walmart West End

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide