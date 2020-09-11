Save up to $200 on refurb Samsung Galaxy tablets: S6 256GB $530, more from $85

- Sep. 11th 2020 8:30 am ET

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Android tablets starting at $85 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Galaxy Tab S6 256GB for $529.99. Having originally retailed for $730, you’ll still find a new condition model selling for $724 at Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $70 and marking the lowest we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 10.5-inch AMOLED display, Samsung also incorporates a built-in fingerprint sensor and support for the bundled S-Pen with its Galaxy Tab S6. There’s also DeX support, making this just as ideal for using as a full-blown PC at a desk as it is for kicking back and watching your favorite shows. Includes a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,000 shoppers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Find more details below the fold.

Other notable Samsung Galaxy deals:

Head over to our Android guide for even more ways to save, including this $200 discount on Motorola’s edge+ Smartphone. Then go load up whichever tablet you pick from today’s sale with some discounted apps and games by swinging by our latest Android roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy.

