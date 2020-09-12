Fossil, Citizen Eco-Drive, + Timex watch deals start at $38.50 (Up to 57% off)

- Sep. 12th 2020 10:54 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Watch for $88.98 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish offering features a 44mm case, 22mm stainless steel bracelet, and black satin dial with amber crystal. It’s ready to withstand interactions with water thanks to a 50-meter resistance. This is a great option to keep around for date night, an upscale event, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $41.

More watches on sale:

If none of the options above are catching your eye, have a look at Citizen’s Eco-Drive Chandler Watch. It’s currently marked down by $90, allowing you to get into the Eco-Drive game for $135. It boasts a stainless steel case, deep brown leather strap, and champagne dial.

Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • This 44 millimeter Neutra features a black satin dial with an amber crystal, chronograph movement and a black stainless steel bracelet.
  • 44 millimeter case, 22 millimeter band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with chronograph analog display, imported.
  • Round stainless steel case, with a black dial.

