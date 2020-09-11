Owning Citizen’s Eco-Drive Chandler Watch is only $135 away (Save $90)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Watch for $135 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. It doesn’t matter if you have a burgeoning watch collection or are simply looking to own just one timepiece, this Citizen offering should not be overlooked. Not only does it feature a standout design, Eco-Drive technology inside means that light is the only power source it will ever need. Citizen backs this watch with a 5-year warranty. Rated 5/5 stars.

Oh, and while we’re talking watches, did you see Timex’s military-inspired timepiece is under $51. This works out to being a 33% discount, making now an excellent time to strike. Wearers are bound to love its 40mm brass case and 20mm fabric slip-thru strap.

And if you’re solely after Citizen, the deal we spotted on its Eco-Drive Smartwatch is still available for $218. This discount delivers $45 in savings and and is the best offer we’ve tracked in months. Citizen’s smartwatch is powered by any light source and never needs to be charged.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Watch features:

For the every day watch wearer, add a touch of classic refinement to your growing collection with a newly designed Citizen Chandler timepiece. This stylish watch, with stainless steel case, deep brown leather strap and champagne dial, features 1/5-second chronograph measuring up to 60 minutes, domed crystal and date. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery.

