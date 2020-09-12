Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro hits a new low at Amazon: $95 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $95 shipped. Originally $250, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $25 and is the best available. If you’re looking for a high-end experience, Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro is among the best the company has to offer. With 1080p video streams, you’ll find that this doorbell is powered by your doorbell wires, so you’ll never have to change a battery. The 2-way talking capability allows you to hold a conversation with guests on your porch without ever having to open the door. The best part is that Ring says install should only take around five minutes. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Given today’s fantastic deal, it’ll be hard to score a video doorbell for less. If you compare the price of this refurbished Video Doorbell Pro to Ring’s entry-level Video Doorbell, the sale above comes in at $5 below the base model right now, making it a fantastic purchase for any budget.

However, with your savings, why not pick up a Ring Chime Pro? It not only extends your home’s wireless signal to provide better Wi-Fi coverage for Ring cameras, but it’ll also deliver real-time motion alerts and more to your home. Ring Chime Pro also functions as an automatic nightlight once the lights go out, and it does this all for just $50 shipped.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

