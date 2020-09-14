Aukey’s compact dash camera offers 4K recording, optional GPS, more at $69

AukeyDirect via Amazon is offering its 4K Dash Camera for $69.29 shipped with the code FWKXKUPJ at checkout. Down from $90, today’s deal saves you more than $20 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re searching for a high-quality dash camera that records video at higher resolution, Aukey has you covered here. This dash camera captures 2880x2160p video, delivering high-quality recordings with auto-HDR as well. This allows you to easily zoom in on license plates or even skylines, depending on if you’re in an accident or just want to remember a gorgeous sunset from a road trip. It even supports GPS location recording through an optional antenna, which you can easily just plug-in and enjoy the upgraded feature. Rated 4/5 stars.

Step down to 1080p footage and remove the ability to use an external GPS antenna to save some serious cash. This 1080p dash camera comes in at $27 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll still enjoy the ability to record license plates, accidents, and sunsets just like today’s lead deal, but, in the end, it offers a lower-quality video feed when compared to today’s lead deal.

Regardless of which dash cam you grab, be sure to pick up this microSD card. It holds 32GB, which is plenty for on-the-go recording, and even includes an adapter so you can easily transfer footage between the camera and computer. At $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase that everyone should have.

Aukey 4K Dash Cam features:

Clear Video Capture: The DR02 J backs you up in any road incident. An advanced image sensor and super-wide field of view capture everything in ultra-sharp 4K(2880 x 2160 @24fps) video with HDR. Also captures stills and optional in-car audio

Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage. Connect to the AUKEY GM-32 GPS Antenna (sold separately) to embed location & speed data for trip tracking and greater protection

Easy Mounting: Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included sticker mount (and two spare double-sided 3M pads). The dash cam is meant to remain mounted but may be removed, if desired, by simply unclipping and unplugging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!