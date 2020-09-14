This HDMI stick is a Windows 10 Pro computer with 802.11ac Wi-Fi, more at $157

Amazon is offering the AWOW Compute Stick with Windows 10 Pro 1.44GHz Intel CPU/4GB/64GB at $156.84 shipped. Normally going for up to $255, today’s deal is a match of its last mention and is the best available. This mini-computer is the size of an HDMI stick and packs a quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. 802.11ac Wi-Fi allows it to connect to the Internet without cables and Bluetooth lets you hook up a keyboard and mouse to use this computer from the couch. You’ll also find two USB-A ports on the side, one 3.0 and one 2.0, allowing you to plug-in other peripherals that don’t offer Bluetooth connectivity. The best part is that if 64GB isn’t enough storage, the built-in microSD card reader allows you to easily expand to hold more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need quite the form-factor of today’s lead deal, opt for this mini-computer instead. You’ll find similar I/O and features here, including the same processor, storage, and RAM. The main difference is that it’s larger and doesn’t fit within the confines of an HDMI stick, so you’ll need to mount it or leave it on a desk for it to be used. Right now, it’s on sale for $119 as a Lightning Deal, but it regularly goes for $140, both prices saving you cash over the AWOW above.

Need a good keyboard? Well, Logitech K400 is wireless and uses a USB dongle to function. At just $25, it offers a budget-focused option that will allow you to use your new computer without ever leaving the couch. There’s even a built-in trackpad that makes it simple to browse Windows without having to use a standard mouse.

AWOW Compute Stick features:

Powered by Intel x5 Z8350 Quad Core Processor ( up to 1. 92GHz ), with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, it can be operated smoothly and easily with less lag.

Preloaded with licensed Windows 10 Professional version, provide more sophisticated and private features, such as Domain join, group policy management, Bit locker, emie, assigned access 8. 1, Remote Desktop, client Hyper-V, and direct access.

Ideal for streaming media: The Mini PC is fuelled by Intel HD Graphics 7, equipped with 4GB RAM (DDR3 Dual Channel Memory), 64GB eMMC and 128GB max extended capacity via SD card. It’s perfect for viewing your HD/4K favorite videos, download and storage The files, apps you needed.

