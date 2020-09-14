Save $299 on the renewed Bose AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700 at a new low of $500

The official Bose eBay storefront is currently offering its AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 in certified renewed condition for $499.95 shipped. Also available directly from Bose. Originally fetching $799 and still selling for as much in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $299 in savings, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Bose’s Soundbar 700 upgrades the audio of your home theater setup with AirPlay 2 as well as Alexa and Assistant voice control. You’ll also find ADAPTIQ sound calibration for a tailored listening experience to your space, as well as a SimpleSync feature to pass TV audio off to headphones. An ARC HDMI port is then joined by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as an optical input. Includes a 1-year warranty. Over 610 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to make out for less than the lead deal and don’t mind trading some of the smart features found above, the Bose TV Speaker has you covered at $249. It’ll surely sound better than your TV’s built-in speakers and delivers Bluetooth connectivity alongside ARC HDMI and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 220 customers.

Earlier this month, Bose also introduced its most affordable AirPlay 2 home theater offering with its new Soundbar 300. You’ll find much of the same features on the lead deal here, but without as powerful a speaker array. Dive into all the details right here and then hit up our home theater guide for more.

Bose Soundbar 700 features:

The Bose Soundbar 700 smart speaker offers a perfect combination of sophisticated design and exceptional sound for your home theater, so you can feel the full power in every moment of your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. Featuring premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship, the soundbar is designed to look as good as it sounds.

