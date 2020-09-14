Bushnell Trophy Roof 10x Binoculars Gold Box: $75 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Bushnell’s Trophy Roof 10x Binoculars for $75.26 shipped. That’s $35 off of list and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these 4.7/5 star rated 10x binoculars that are great for birding, hunting, sports (lol), or stargazing. These are water/fog proof, have a fast focus wheel, 25 oz weight, and come with a harness.

Bushnell Trophy Roof Binoculars features:

Bundle includes the Trophy XLT Roof Prism Binoculars, 10×42 millilitre(Bone Collector Edition) + Deluxe Binocular Harness

Fully multi coated optics deliver ultra bright, razor sharp images

O ring sealed and nitrogen purged for 100% waterproof/fog proof dependability

Fast focus center focus wheel, 15.2 milliliter eye relief and only 25 ounce

Deluxe binocular harness keeps the weight off of your neck and keeps your optics front and center

