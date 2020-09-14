Without question, there’s a lot to like about tiny houses, but sleeping in a loft doesn’t often make the list. While it’s a great way to take advantage of otherwise squandered space, getting in and out of bed can prove to be a challenge. For this reason, there are several tiny homes now on the market that keep everything on a single level. The Dark Horse Tiny House is the latest we’ve found that embraces this type of layout, and it looks fantastic. Continue reading to learn more.

Dark Horse Tiny House prioritizes comfort

Face it: most of us live in a space much larger than what we actually need. While this certainly has its upsides, it means there are more areas to clean, furnish, and maintain. This is part of what makes living in a tiny house appealing to some.

The new Dark Horse Tiny House not only pulls that off but also manages to one-up most of the competition by foregoing a loft-based bedroom. In fact, it ditches lofts in general. The inside of this tiny house looks like a typical home without trying to get overwhelmingly creative with space.

The front door takes owners into the living room where they can choose to head directly to the couch or take a turn instead. Navigating to the right takes you into a nicely outfitted kitchen with a breakfast bar with a nice view outside of an easy-to-open window. Head through the kitchen to find a bathroom that’s fully-furnished with a shower, sink, and toilet.

So far, this may seem pretty average, but the real magic takes place on the other end of this tiny house. That’s where you’ll find a ground-floor bedroom that “eliminates the need for stairs and ladders.” Large glass doors provide a clear view of what’s going on outside.

Pricing and availability

The new Dark Horse Tiny House is priced at just under $104,000 USD. Optional upgrades include an off-grid solar package or gas heater. One model is pre-built and up for grabs, making it a turn-key solution that bypasses typical lead times by several months. Build Tiny typically crafts custom tiny homes on demand, but this go-around, it used some free time during COVID lock-down to assemble a new and unique style.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent a couple of weeks vacationing in a tiny home, the only substantial change I would request going forward is a model with a loft-based bedroom. While a majority of models adamantly stick with upper-level bedrooms, I would personally prioritize the comfort of a single-floor layout like Dark Horse delivers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!