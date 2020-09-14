Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale ties in with HealthKit, more at $20.50

Amazon currently offers the Etekcity Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale for $20.73 Prime shipped. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s deal is within $1 of our last mention and is nearing 20% off. You’ll find that this smart scale packs support for Apple Health, Fitbit, and other tie-ins through an app on your phone. It connects to your device via Bluetooth, meaning no wires or cables are required. You’ll find that this scale measures 13 different parts of your body, including BMI, muscle mass, weight, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 shoppers.

It’s pretty hard to score a smart scale at around $20, but it can be done. Etekcity is trusted by tens of thousands of customers, considering today’s deal has over 12,000 ratings. But, ditching that namesake will save you some cash. This Bluetooth smart scale comes in at $18 Prime shipped, which is nearly $3 below today’s lead deal. It also sports Healthkit integration among others and offers a well-rounded experience.

Looking for the best way to lose weight without leaving home? Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike just dropped to under $214 shipped at Amazon. This saves you $85 from its normal rate and allows you to workout without ever leaving your home.

Etekcity Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale features:

Syncs with Fitness Apps-Works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. Free VeSyncFit app syncs data with Apple Health, Google Fit & FitBit, so you can store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for viewing trends and tracking progress. Get 13 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more! You can weigh yourself anytime, even without your phone on hand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!