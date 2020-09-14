Amazon discounts Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike to under $214 ($85 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike (SF-B1001S) for $213.91 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $85 off the typical rate there and the best price we have tracked since May. If you’ve been looking for a way to stay fit throughout cooler months ahead, this exercise bike is worthy of your consideration. Its seat is fully adjustable, allowing it to be move vertically and horizontally. Thanks to its implementation of a 30-pound flywheel, this solution is said to feel like “riding a real bike and not a fitness machine.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Another way to stay moving is by knocking out projects around the house. DEWALT’s 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set will get you going at $20, which works out to 29% in savings. This kit is tough enough for both commercial or residential use cases and comes with a carrying case great for keeping every bit organized.

Along those same lines we’ve spotted Bosch’s 65-piece Drilling and Driving Set at its 2020 Amazon low of $18. Buyers stand to save 33% off typical Amazon pricing and even more when compared with other retailers. This offering may not be coated in titanium like the DEWALT kit above, but it boasts an expansive amount of driver and drill solutions, making it a worthy addition to your bit collection.

Oh, and if you’ve been eyeing Peloton, be sure to check out our coverage of its Bike+ and new Treadmill. Pricing is higher than the deal above, but financing is available. Read all about the new releases right here.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike features:

Fully adjustable seat, can be adjusted up/down and forward/back. Foam grip handles can be adjusted up/down

Chain drive provides realistic, smooth and quiet workouts

Adjustable resistance for variable workout

Heavy-duty crank and steel frame construction with a 30 lb chromed solid flywheel

Maximum user weight: 220 lb

