Lululemon-like styles at 30% off during Hill City’s Sitewide Event from $17

Hill City, which is a men’s activewear store that resembles Lululemon, is offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. This sale is a great way to refresh your activewear, outerwear, accessories, and more from $17. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Everyday Pants in Slim Fit that are currently on sale from $60 and originally was priced at $128. These pants are versatile to pair with dress shoes or sneakers alike. This style is available in seven fun color options and are water-repellant. They’re also infused with stretch and have large pockets as well as hidden zippered space for a key or card. These pants also look very similar to Lululemon ABC Pants that are priced at $128. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Hill City customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Weightless Insulated Bomber Jacket $97 (Orig. $138)
- Everyday Train T-Shirt $34 (Orig. $48)
- Everyday Pant in Slim Fit $60 (Orig. $128)
- Easy Tech Pants $90 (Orig. $128)
- Train 1/2 Zip Pullover $49 (Orig. $88)
- Lightweight Insulated Train Vest $53 (Orig. $128)
- Everyday Tech Shorts $42 (Orig. $78)
- Everyday Boxer Brief $17 (Orig. $24)
- …and even more deals…
