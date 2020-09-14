Lululemon-like styles at 30% off during Hill City’s Sitewide Event from $17

- Sep. 14th 2020 2:52 pm ET

0

Hill City, which is a men’s activewear store that resembles Lululemon, is offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. This sale is a great way to refresh your activewear, outerwear, accessories, and more from $17. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Everyday Pants in Slim Fit that are currently on sale from $60 and originally was priced at $128. These pants are versatile to pair with dress shoes or sneakers alike. This style is available in seven fun color options and are water-repellant. They’re also infused with stretch and have large pockets as well as hidden zippered space for a key or card. These pants also look very similar to Lululemon ABC Pants that are priced at $128. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Hill City customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hill City

Hill City

About the Author