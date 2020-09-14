Lenovo Smart Clock offers Assistant in a small footprint for $40

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $39.99 shipped. Also available direct. This is up to $20 off the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve so far this year. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs with Assistant Compatibility for $15. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up to customized sound and media alarms. See alarm suggestions and quickly set one up with voice or touch.

Check the display and see the weather, calendar, commute info, news and more. Just say “Hey Google”.

Connect seamlessly with your smart home devices, supports 30,000+ products and 3,500+ partners/brands.

Play your favorite music, audiobooks, radio and podcasts.

