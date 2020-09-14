Odoland camping/emergency ceiling fan + light is just $14 on Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan for $14.44 Prime shipped. That’s $5.55 off and the lowest direct price we’ve seen for this “Amazon’s choice” 4.1/5 star rated device good for camping, or blackouts/emergencies. It features 18 ultrabright LEDs, 2 fan speeds, and battery life up to 20-hoursYou could also hang this above your Peloton for cool night rides. Don’t forget the rechargeable D batteries (not included) if you don’t already have some.
Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan features
- Why you need this great camping gear: Spending a night outdoors is something everyone should experience. So you want something to help you see at night. A lantern is super useful for camping so you can make your way around the campsite and your tent easily in the dark.
- Versatile light/fan: Ultra Bright 18 individual low powered LED bulbs. The fan has high and low settings to provide nice air circulation and lit up the tent nicely. You can orient in so many positions.
- Powerful fan speed and bright lifhting: High quality brushless motor for whisper operation, max wind speed 10ft/s, strong airflow and 2 setting speeds, it’s great to fresh the air and keep you cool.
- The extremely lightweight build allows you to take your lantern on the go with ease. When not in use collapse the lantern to a smaller size; store it effortlessly, taking little space.
- Light up to 37 hours of regular, continuous use with enough battery capacity. 2 D batteries can keep the fan work for 5 hrs in high speed mode, and 15 hrs in low speed mode, 20 hrs for led light (Battery is not included).
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel