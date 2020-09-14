Score 122-loads of Tide x Downy laundry pods at $25 (Reg. $37) + more from $11

Amazon has now launched a new promotion offering an additional $10 off when you purchase any two select household essential items. You’ll find all of the eligible products right here including everything from kitchen garbage bags and dish soap to laundry solutions, and more. One standout here is when you add two 61-packs of Tide Plus Downy 4 in 1 HE Turbo Laundry Detergent Pods to your cart. The total will drop down to $24.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. And remember to opt for Subscribe & Save before you add two to your cart, and then cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Safe for all clothing colors and in HE-rated washers, you’re looking at 122 loads of laundry that regularly costs $37 for just $25. These 4-in-1 pods are designed to clean, remove stains, protector the color, and add that special Downy “Fabric Protect technology.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

A great way to put your savings to good use is on a fresh pack of dryer sheets. The 240-pack of Bounce Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets comes in at $7.50 (or less with Subscribe & Save) and carries stellar ratings from over 28,000 Amazon customers.

But as we mentioned above, Amazon is knocking an additional $10 off a wide-range of household essentials right now. You’ll find everything here, just remember you need to add two items to receive the special deal and to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts throughout.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for more discounted essentials and then slide by our constantly updated fashion guide for some fresh new clothes to keep clean.

More on the Tide Plus Downy Detergent Pods:

Only Tide PODS Plus Downy cleans and conditions in 1 step, helping protect clothes from stretching and fading in the wash

Tide PODS plus Downy have the signature Downy April Fresh Scent for outstanding freshness. The tide PODS have been thoroughly tested on all sorts of laundry conditions and are safe for both whites and colors.The pods are also HE-compatible

Tide PODS are small but powerful. They pack 6X cleaning power* with an innovative, multi-chamber design separating key ingredients until they hit the wash for maximum cleaning power

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

