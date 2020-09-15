An Amazon Rivet lamp and chandelier sale slashes pricing as low as $32

Amazon is offering its Rivet Matte Black Lamp for $31.80 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This tastefully-designed lamp features a matte black colorway and standout four-legged base. A white drum shade casts a warming glow, making it a great option to keep by your bed or in a corner. Measurements work out to 10- by 10- by 18-inches. Assembly should take around 15-minutes to complete. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Rivet lighting deals.

More Rivet lighting deals:

It doesn’t matter if you need an end table or night stand, we’ve got a great deal for you. Right now you can snag two Zinus’ Modern Night Stands for under $27 each, which equates to 42% in savings. Each will measure 20- by 20- by 20-inches once assembled.

Amazon Rivet Matte Black Lamp features:

Metal body, white fabric shade

This beautifully proportioned lamp will fit easily on an end table or bookcase.

Assemble in 15-30 minutes

