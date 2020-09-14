Score two Zinus Modern Night Stands for under $27 each (Save 42%)

- Sep. 14th 2020 4:53 pm ET

Amazon is offering two Zinus Modern Night Stands for $52.92 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This minimalistic set can be used as night stands, end tables, and more. Each one is “easy to assemble” and measures 20- by 20- by 20-inches once set up. Weight capacity is 100-pounds, ensuring these are ready to uphold your smartphone, tablet, lamp, and the list goes on. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of furniture, did you see the deal we just found on Walker Edison’s Dining Table? Right now Amazon shoppers can score it for $206, which is within $1 of its lowest price and $94 off what you’d typically have to spend. It boasts a mid-century modern appearance that’s ready to accommodate six people.

Since you’re here, you may enjoy reading about the all-new Dark Horse Tiny House. It distinguishes itself from most by keeping its bedroom on the main level, delivering what will arguably be a more comfortable living arrangement. It looks fantastic, so take a moment to the watch a video tour and learn more.

Zinus Modern Night Stand Set features:

  • Functional and stylish set of two tables with an additional lower shelf
  • Easy to Assemble and fits in small spaces
  • Dimensions: 20″L x 20″W x 20″H with 100 lb. weight capacity each
  • Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame
  • Red mahogany wood grain finish is easy to clean

