Arlo is updating its home security lineup with the Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell. This product expands Arlo’s lineup of “essential” smart home gear that works without a hub, allowing for a simpler and more cost-effective setup. You’ll find that the Wire-Free Video Doorbell offers similar features to its wired companion, including 180-degree viewing angle, motion detection, 2-way audio, and much more.

Arlo’s Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell doesn’t skimp on features

Sometimes, when a company goes from a wired offering to wire-free, you’ll find that some features are removed, like specific types of notifications, but Arlo made sure not to remove any features from its Video Doorbell lineup. You’ll find that this model has every feature of the original wired Video Doorbell, including the unique 1:1 aspect radio with a 180-degree field of view, motion detection, 2-way audio, quick reply, visitor messaging, HD video with HDR, night vision, weather resistance, and even Alexa/Assistant compatibility. There’s built-in Wi-Fi so you won’t need a hub, and it even packs Arlo’s smart notifications, which can alert you when the camera sees people, vehicles, animals, or packages.

Powered via a battery, Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell supports continuous charging

While Arlo’s latest release is battery-powered, it supports a unique feature that more video doorbells should. Arlo allows you to wire in the Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell to your existing wires, should you choose, and have it continuously charge. This allows the camera to run on batteries when the power goes out but keeps you from having to swap it out as the wires will continuously charge it. This is an absolutely killer feature that more companies should build into their battery-powered video doorbells, as it provides an option of keeping them charged without having to constantly swap out batteries.

No HomeKit, sadly

Arlo has pushed out HomeKit support to quite a few of its cameras, but the Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell won’t support it at launch. This was the case with the Pro 3 Spotlight Camera as well, but a few months after launch Arlo updated it with HomeKit compatibility, as long as you had the Base Station. Hopefully, this will be the case with the Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, but until then, you can enjoy Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT integrations out of the box and with no hub required.

Pricing and availability

Arlo’s latest Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is available starting today at Amazon, Best Buy, and other select retailers for pre-order at $199.99. It’s slated to start shipping on October 1. While this is quite a bit more than what the wired version of the Video Doorbell goes for, you’re getting the added bonus of being able to place this somewhere that doesn’t have existing doorbell wires, which grants much more flexibility in the mounting locations you can choose from.

9to5toys’ take

I’ve been using the wired version of Arlo’s Video Doorbell for the past few months and it has been a fairly good experience. Baring a few hiccups in wireless connectivity, my favorite feature is the individual notifications for a person, animal, vehicle, and package detection. It’s awesome to be able to glance at my phone and see if the notification was for a package, person, or just a squirrel that’s walking on my patio. If you’re wanting a video doorbell that offers all the bells and whistles, Arlo’s new Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell might be the perfect choice for your setup.

