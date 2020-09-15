DiscountMags has now launched its Deals of the Week with some great deals Astronomy Magazine, Runner’s World, Wine Spectator, and more. These mid-week offers are a great way to score big-time deals on a select group of titles at what is usually well-under our typical weekend pricing. The deals start from $5 with as much as $30 per year in savings. Hit the jump for more details.

You really can’t go wrong with this week’s sale, but one standout is the year of Astronomy Magazine for $12.99 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $60, this one currently sells for $43 per year at Amazon where it has essentially never gone on sale. Today’s deal is $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for space aficionados and fans of our Space Explored site, this magazine “brings the wonders of space down to earth and into your hands.” It features “full color images of distant galaxies, blazing stars, icy moons, stunning planets and more,” as well as observing tips, and science reports, among many other things.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Deals of the Week right here. But be sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and check out our picks for the hottest books to dig into this fall. Then swing by our ComiXology guide for all of the best deals on Marvel and DC graphic novels.

More on Astronomy Magazine:

Astronomy Magazine: The world’s best-selling astronomy magazine brings the wonders of space down to earth and into your hands. You’ll be amazed at the wonders of the universe, and also by how Astronomy makes complex topics clear. Whether you’re a new stargazer or a seasoned astronomer, Astronomy is the magazine of choice for everyone interested in the happenings of our universe. Here’s what you can look forward to every month in Astronomy magazine: Spectacular photography: Full color images of distant galaxies, blazing stars, icy moons, stunning planets and more..

