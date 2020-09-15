Aukey’s RGB table lamp works with Alexa + Assistant at under $34.50 (20% off)

AUKEY-TMUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart RGB LED Table Lamp for $34.39 shipped with the code DK2SXWKZ at checkout. Down 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. You’ll score Alexa and Assistant voice compatibility here, as this allows you to change the color, brightness, power state, and more with simple vocal commands. It sports RGB coloring, making it easy to add a bit of flair to any space. Whether you add to this to your bedside table or keep it in the living room, this lamp is sure to be a conversation starter with friends and family. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the Alexa/Assistant compatibility to save some cash. Aukey’s table lamp offers similar RGB functionality at $30 shipped. It can also be a great conversation starter, or just add extra light to your bedside table for reading at night. Either way, this is a great buy for those looking to get a little bit of a simpler setup.

Want to make your current lamps smart? This 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart outlets gets the job done for just $15 Prime shipped. They’re compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, and the slim design means you can even use both on the same wall outlet.

Aukey Smart RGB LED Table Lamp features:

Works with Alexa and Google Home, allowing you to control the LED Lamp with voice commands. (2.4GHz ONLY) AUKEY smart bedside lamp can be remotely controlled with a mobile phone. Light switch, brightness adjustment and color change can be remotely controlled through the AUKEY Home app

A touch-activated ambient light which is great for relaxing background illumination and reading. Suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and hallways, as well as relaxed modern offices. Choose between warm white light and a rich blend of vibrant colors

Eight scene lights – four fixed lights, four adjustable. From reading, sleeping, lighting to romance and parties. Meet all your needs and become the best companion

