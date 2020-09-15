Bring the herbs inside with Click & Grow’s Smart Garden for $130 (Reg. $200)

Best Buy is now offering the Click & Grow 9-Pod Smart Garden for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, like it fetches direct and over at Amazon, today’s offer is $70 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Offering up an arguably more attractive package than the popular AeroGarden options, it will also provide fresh herbs and veggies all-year round (nine plants at a time). It includes everything you need in terms of lights and seed pods as well as a self-watering system via a tank that only needs to be filled up once a month, making the entire process about as simple as it could be. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While they might not be quite as modern looking, you can achieve nearly the same results for less with an AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden. Coming in at $100, it can grow up to six plants at once and carries even better ratings from over 2,800 Amazon customers. And you can early customize your crop with the many AeroGarden seed pod kits available from $13 or so.

More on the Click & Grow Smart Garden:

Maintain a steady output from your garden with this Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 germination kit. The self-watering tank automatically waters plants and holds up to one month of water supply, and the water level indicators for easy monitoring. This Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 germination kit features biodomes, creating a greenhouse effect, and grow lights with a built-in timer for fast germination.

