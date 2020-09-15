This digital instant-read thermometer is rechargeable at $12.50 (50% off)

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Waterproof Rechargeable Instant-Read Thermometer for $12.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While most instant thermometers require you to change out batteries fairly regularly, this model is rechargeable via USB. It can read the temperature in as little as 3- to 5-seconds and offers accuracy within +/- 5F. When not being used, it folds up for easy storage. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands.

Taylor has a commercial-grade digital thermometer available on Amazon for around $10 Prime shipped should you want to save a few extra bucks. This one isn’t rechargeable and doesn’t fold up, so do keep that in mind when purchasing.

However, picking up Taylor’s analog instant-read thermometer saves even more. It’s available for under $7 Prime shipped and offers a much more budget-focused option. The main disadvantage here is the temperature can be a bit harder to read, since it’s on a dial instead of a digital display.

Inkbird Instant-Read Thermometer features:

The Ultra Fast Thermometer responds in 3-5 Seconds. What’s more, the instant read smoker thermometer support lock readouts when probe is removed, what’s more, the calibration from -3℃ to 3℃(-5℉~5℉) with high accuracy ± 1℃/±2℉ & Temp range of -58℉ ~ 572℉ (-50℃ ~ 300℃) could keep the high precision after a long period of using. Please note: The charging port is not waterproof, please fully insert the rubber cover in when clean it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!