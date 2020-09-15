Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for iPad 10.2-inch drops to new low of $129

- Sep. 15th 2020 2:03 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad at $128.99 shipped. Down nearly 10% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This keyboard allows you to take notes with ease while watching class from home. When not typing, it covers the screen, ensuring your iPad stays safe. The kickstand offers four different modes that this keyboard can be used in, as it can fold behind the display and hold the iPad at different angles for various tasks. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you already have a keyboard for your iPad, be sure to pick up an Apple Pencil. It’s available at Amazon for $95 right now and it’ll also work with the next-generation iPad, should you upgrade in the future. Apple Pencil can be used to draw, take notes, and interact with iPad in many unique ways.

For those who aren’t Apple fans, the Kindle Fire 8 HD Plus is a great alternative. It’s available for $110 at Amazon, offering an 8-inch HD display and plenty of processing power to play games, watch movies, and much more. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard features:

  • Four unique use modes ensure Rugged Folio is flexible enough to tackle any environment or task including typing sketching viewing and reading
  • Proprietary shock-absorbent technology and materials help Rugged Folio exceed military standard drop tests for new levels of protection from drops and other mishaps
  • A durable membrane seals in the keyboard protecting it from spilled drinks working-lunch crumbs and other daily mishaps If an accident does occur the keyboard can be safely wiped clean with no fear of damage

