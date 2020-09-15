Microsoft’s latest sale drops the Wizarding World 10-movie Bundle to $70, more

Microsoft is offering a selection of movies on sale with up to 40% off fantasy adventures, with other Tyler Perry hits and more at $5. One of our favorites is the Wizarding World 10-Film Bundle at $69.99 in 4K, which goes for $100 on iTunes right now. Offering all eight Harry Potter movies, as well as the two Fantastic Beast flicks, this is the ultimate collection for Potter fans to own. Each movie has been either remastered or originally shot in 4K HDR, delivering an extremely high-quality copy of your favorite films. Whether you’ve seen one or all, this is a must-have addition for any Potter fan around. Rated 4.4/5 stars. We’re outlining some of our favorite fantasy films and $5 flicks below, but you can drop by Microsoft’s individual landing pages to view everything on sale.

Our favorite fantasy films:

The top $5 flicks:

Be sure to swing by Apple’s movie bundle sale that’s going on right now. You’ll find deals starting at $10, which include fan-favorites like Back to the Future, Star Trek, The Dark Knight, and much more.

More about the Wizarding World Bundle:

Harry Potter & Fantastic Beasts: Complete 10-Film Collection. The collection includes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™, Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix™, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 2, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them™, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald™. The collection also includes 10 original theatrical posters, Mappa Mundi from Fantastic Beasts, a map of Hogwarts, 5 Fantastic Beasts postcards and 5 sketch prints by production designer Stuart Craig.

